Tired of crypto exchanges? You might need a personal broker

Crypto exchanges might seem convenient, but they can be risky due to their susceptibility to hacks, technical glitches, limited liquidity, and unplanned outages. In addition to these challenges, quality service is often an afterthought.

It's no wonder so many investors are seeking a more personalized crypto investing experience, like that provided by Caleb & Brown. A leading cryptocurrency brokerage, Caleb & Brown, offers a great alternative to impersonal crypto exchanges. The heart of Caleb & Brown’s business is digital assets and real people. With a broker by your side, you can confidently buy, sell, swap, and safely store your assets for investing.

Experience the Caleb & Brown difference:

1. Personalized service

When you join Caleb & Brown, you’re matched with your very own personal broker. They take the time to understand your goals, and help you construct a portfolio that suits your needs. Their role is to help you stay informed and secure when it comes to your investments. Always on hand to answer questions or help you to adjust your position, they’re only ever a phone call or email away.

2. Security

When buying, selling, or trading, all you have to do is contact your broker via email or through the Caleb & Brown Portal, exclusively available to verified clients. Both of these communication methods create a paper trail which can be more secure than an app.

Your personal broker at Caleb & Brown always requires an extra human step before approving a withdrawal. This can be as simple as hopping on a video call or taking a selfie with a passport. These easy steps add an extra layer of security and allow you to trade crypto as safely as possible.

3. Reporting

Keeping track of your trades and portfolio performance is critical. At Caleb & Brown all your trade summaries and holding statements are available on request from your broker. Plus, regular market insights and educational material from the knowledgeable team help you stay across the aspects you’re interested in.

4. Industry-leading storage

Caleb & Brown boasts one of the industry's leading cold storage solutions. They offer end-to-end custody, taking responsibility for all storage, giving you one less thing to think about. This includes secure off-site physical storage, which is done automatically when you complete a

purchase. Plus, Caleb & Brown uses battle-tested infrastructure, Fireblocks, which is one of the world's leading digital asset custody platform for institutions.

5. Flat fees

At Caleb & Brown, fees are a percentage base of transactions. This means there’s one flat fee for buy, sell and swap orders, regardless of the asset or the complexity of the trade. There are no fees to talk to your broker, and no fees on spreads, deposits or withdrawals.

Caleb & Brown is trusted by over 21,000 clients in more than 100 countries.

Trade as an individual, company, trust or self-managed retirement fund. To invest with a personal broker visit calebandbrown.com or call +1 844 494 6515 (NA/Intl) or 1800 849 149 (AUS)

This post is commissioned by Caleb & Brown and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.