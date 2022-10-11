Mining • October 11, 2022, 4:57PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 11

The Block

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Tuesday.
  • Argo Blockchain, TeraWulf, HIVE Blockchain and Bitfarms were among the most poorly performing stocks.

Almost every bitcoin mining stock tracked by The Block trended downward on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain fell 14.51% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by TeraWulf (-13.08%), HIVE Blockchain (-10.02% on the Toronto Stock Exchange) and Bitfarms (-9.22% on the Toronto Stock Exchange).

Bit Digital was down 3.67% after news that a Blockfusion facility, hosting 17% of the company's mining fleet, was ordered to shut down due to a zoning ordinance.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 11:


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Catarina is a reporter for The Block based in New York City. Before joining the team, she covered local news at Patch.com and at the New York Daily News. She started her career in Lisbon, Portugal, where she worked for publications such as Público and Sábado. She graduated from NYU with a MA in Journalism. Feel free to email any comments or tips to [email protected] or to reach out on Twitter (@catarinalsm).

More by Catarina Moura