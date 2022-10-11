Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, October 11

Almost every bitcoin mining stock tracked by The Block trended downward on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $19,000 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain fell 14.51% on the London Stock Exchange, followed by TeraWulf (-13.08%), HIVE Blockchain (-10.02% on the Toronto Stock Exchange) and Bitfarms (-9.22% on the Toronto Stock Exchange).

Bit Digital was down 3.67% after news that a Blockfusion facility, hosting 17% of the company's mining fleet, was ordered to shut down due to a zoning ordinance.

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Oct. 11: