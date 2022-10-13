Beeple sets out to tackle the real world

Beeple is breaking new ground again, this time in the real world.



The legendary NFT artist and pioneer took to Twitter on Thursday to announce a physical studio space being built in his home base of Charleston, South Carolina. He included a sped-up video – titled “BUILD” in all caps – showing a massive warehouse space undergoing a refitting.



Beeple delivered an impassioned message as he promoted the new project. “I believe by showing people that this artwork can absolutely be shared and appreciated in real life, not just on our tiny screens, they will see that this medium is just like any other with the ability to bring beauty, provoke thoughtful discussion, and truly move us."



He also wrote that showcasing digital art in the physical world might be exactly what the NFT market needs amid the recent downturn.





now is the time to BUILD. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/4OuX4F25L8 — beeple (@beeple) October 13, 2022

“[T]he entire digital art/NFT community coming together and experiencing digital artwork IRL (in real life) is something that I think will help bring in the next wave of collectors,” he wrote, adding “and that is precisely what we need to move past this bear market."

The move comes amid a prolonged bear market, in which NFT trading volumes have taken a significant hit.

Beeple, whose real name is Mike Winkelmann, remains one of the most successful NFT artists in the space. Last year, he sold an NFT through the auction house Christie's for a record $69 million.