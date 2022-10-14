Unicorn investment app Stash closes debt round for $52.6 million

Investment app startup Stash raised $52.6 million via debt offering after expanding services to include support for eight cryptocurrencies including ETH and BTC.

Stash raised funds from a dozen investors according to a filing that showed the offering for convertible debt, which is changeable into shares or another form of the issuing entity’s equity, opened on Sept. 6. CoinDesk first reported the news.

In early Oct 2022 Stash announced an expansion of its fully managed portfolio services, launched in January of the same year, to include support for purchases of Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, Chainlink, Avalanche, Ethereum Classic, Solana, and Uniswap tokens.

Valued at roughly $1.4 billion the company held a $125 million Series G fundraise in Feb 2021, led by holding company Eldridge, with additional capital from investment management company T. Rowe Price.

Stash did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.