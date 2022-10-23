Robinhood seeks sanctions investigators ahead of self-custody crypto wallet launch

Brokerage app Robinhood is hiring sanctions investigators for its finance crimes compliance unit.

The hires could be linked to compliance related to self-custody wallets, which the company is releasing officially in the coming months. Robinhood Wallet, a standalone app on the Apple Store in beta, allows users to trade and swap crypto without network fees.

The position requires two-plus years of experience working in financial crimes investigation, and one-plus years investigating cryptocurrency transactions. While not required, "Chainalysis experience" is welcome, per the post.

That Robinhood is looking to expand its compliance team with a focus on crypto is unsurprising, given its past challenges on this front. Earlier this year, Robinhood Crypto was fined $30 million by New York finance regulators.

The day-to-day responsibilities of the role include:

Reviewing and analyzing alerts of potential matches of Robinhood customers to denied parties

Managing the investigative process from initial detection to disposition and reporting

Annotating findings providing proof of evidence and a final decision

Escalating any matches that cannot be resolved to Sanctions Investigation management

Escalating any true positive matches to the Sanctions Office.

Robinhood unveiled plans for a web3-centric wallet earlier this year.