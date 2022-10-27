Cloud • October 27, 2022, 10:24AM EDT

Google Cloud announces blockchain node service starting with Ethereum

The Block

Quick Take

  • Google Cloud is launching a blockchain node-hosting engine. 

Blockchain nodes are getting more space in the cloud.

Google Cloud is opening up a blockchain node engine that will, the company says, streamline the process of setting up a brand new node, as well as the complications of hosting it on your own hardware. 

Google's first supported blockchain is Ethereum, per the post.  "Blockchain Node Engine is a fully managed service, which can mean you don’t have to worry about availability."

Such a service appeared to be in the offing when Google began assembling a web3-focused team earlier this year. At the time, it was reported that Google was eyeing the development of hosted services for blockchain developers. 

Earlier this month, Google began to natively support data for Ethereum wallet balances

 


© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.

About Author

Kollen Post is a senior reporter at The Block, covering all things policy and geopolitics from Washington, DC. That includes legislation and regulation, securities law and money laundering, cyber warfare, corruption, CBDCs, and blockchain’s role in the developing world. He speaks Russian and Arabic. You can send him leads at [email protected]

More by Kollen Post