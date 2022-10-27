Google Cloud announces blockchain node service starting with Ethereum

Blockchain nodes are getting more space in the cloud.

Google Cloud is opening up a blockchain node engine that will, the company says, streamline the process of setting up a brand new node, as well as the complications of hosting it on your own hardware.

Google's first supported blockchain is Ethereum, per the post. "Blockchain Node Engine is a fully managed service, which can mean you don’t have to worry about availability."

Such a service appeared to be in the offing when Google began assembling a web3-focused team earlier this year. At the time, it was reported that Google was eyeing the development of hosted services for blockchain developers.

Earlier this month, Google began to natively support data for Ethereum wallet balances.