Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 27

All bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block fell Thursday, while Core Scientific slumped almost 80% after announcing that it will not be able to make payments by the end of the month and might have to consider bankruptcy.
Bitcoin was trading at around $20,600 at market close but fell further afterward, according to data from TradingView.
Other companies falling by double digits included Argo Blockchain (-18.27% on the London Stock Exchange) and Terawulf (-10.71%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 27:
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.