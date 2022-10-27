Mining • October 27, 2022, 4:42PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Thursday, October 27

Quick Take

  • Share prices for bitcoin miners slumped Thursday, with Core Scientific falling 78%.
  • Argo Blockchain and TeraWulf also fell by double digits.

All bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block fell Thursday, while Core Scientific slumped almost 80% after announcing that it will not be able to make payments by the end of the month and might have to consider bankruptcy.

Bitcoin was trading at around $20,600 at market close but fell further afterward, according to data from TradingView. 

Other companies falling by double digits included Argo Blockchain (-18.27% on the London Stock Exchange) and Terawulf (-10.71%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Thursday, Oct. 27:


