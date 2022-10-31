Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, October 31

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Monday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $20,400 by market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain fell 51.92% on the London Stock Exchange and 43.65% on Nasdaq, after saying that it might become negative cash flow negative due to a financing deal that fell through.

Cipher Mining fell 12.17%, followed by Bitfarms (8.68%) and Hive Blockchain (8.58% on Nasdaq).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Oct. 31: