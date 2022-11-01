Open Metaverse Alliance opens up membership to web3 builders

Open Metaverse Alliance (OMA3) has officially launched today and is offering memberships across two tiers, sponsor and creator.

First announced in July with the hope of establishing standards between metaverse platforms, it is now in the process of creating working groups to explore topics such as legal problems pertaining to web3.

When it was originally announced, the majority of associated members had links to Hong Kong-based game software and venture capital firm Animoca Brands. OMA3 includes Animoca Brands, The Sandbox (which is one of its subsidiaries) and several brands the company has invested in — Alien Worlds, Dapper Labs, Splinterlands, Star Atlas and Upland.

It also includes Decentraland, with which Animoca Brands has collaborated on projects Cryptovoxels, Meta Metaverse, Space, Superworld and Wivity. Bored Ape Yacht Club creator Yuga Labs and web3 domain provider Unstoppable Domains have also joined.

The group will be governed by a decentralized autonomous organization and has been in progress since 2021, according to a report by Decrypt.

There is still no official word on whether it intends to formally link up with the big tech-heavy Metaverse Standards Forum, backed by the Khronos Group. Armed with similar ideals around interoperability, The Block noted, at the time of its launch, that top metaverse platforms were absent from its membership roster.