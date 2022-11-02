NFTs • November 2, 2022, 8:00AM EDT

MetaMask partners with NFTBank for improved NFT price tracking

NFTBank, a firm building tools to improve NFT value and data visibility, has partnered with major web3 wallet provider MetaMask. 

Through this collaboration, MetaMask is launching a new NFT portfolio tool that informs users of the changing price value for their NFTs using NFTBank’s valuation engine. The goal of this partnership is to help users make better decisions about their NFT portfolio. 

“The need for understanding the appropriate price of NFTs has become ever more clear with many learning the dramatic volatility of NFT markets the hard way, and simultaneously learning the potential of NFTs as a new digital asset class,” Daniel Kim, the CEO of NFTBank, said in a company statement. 

Other NFT price-tracking tools have emerged to help users watch asset value fluctuations. Floor, founded by Venmo's former head of mobile Chris Maddern, graphs NFT price data with an interface reminiscent of Coinbase. The firm raised $8 million in Series A funding on June 9, 2022. 

NFT prices among blue-chip projects remain volatile, though they have been steadily rising following the crypto bear market earlier this year. Two of the most popular NFT projects, Bored Ape Yacht Club and CryptoPunks, are both worth about 65 ETH, or $103,000, The Block’s Dashboard showed on Tuesday. 

 


