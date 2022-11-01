Bitcoin • November 1, 2022, 5:54PM EDT

Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, November 1

Quick Take

  • Share prices for most bitcoin miners fell in the markets on Tuesday.
  • Argo Blockchain continued to fall by 18% following news yesterday that it might become cash flow negative, and Core Scientific’s price fell by an additional 10% after the bitcoin miner announced that it could run out of cash by the end of the year.

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $20,400 at market close, according to data from TradingView.

Argo Blockchain fell 18.03% on the Nasdaq and 11.12% on the London Stock Exchange, following news that it might become cash flow negative due to a financing deal that fell through.

Core Scientific's price fell by 10.35% after announcing on Oct. 27 that it could run out of cash by the end of the year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings fell 8.46%, followed by Marathon Digital Holdings (-6.79%), and Riot Blockchain (-6.39%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 1:


