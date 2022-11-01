Bitcoin mining stock report: Tuesday, November 1

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block declined on Tuesday.

Bitcoin was trading at around $20,400 at market close, according to data from TradingView.

BTCUSD Chart by TradingView

Argo Blockchain fell 18.03% on the Nasdaq and 11.12% on the London Stock Exchange, following news that it might become cash flow negative due to a financing deal that fell through.

Core Scientific's price fell by 10.35% after announcing on Oct. 27 that it could run out of cash by the end of the year.

Greenidge Generation Holdings fell 8.46%, followed by Marathon Digital Holdings (-6.79%), and Riot Blockchain (-6.39%).

Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Tuesday, Nov. 1: