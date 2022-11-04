Do Kwon says he's legally residing in current country; report indicates in Europe

Terra founder Do Kwon may be in Europe, South Korean prosecutors told national news outlet KBS.

The beleaguered crypto project head has refused to publicly reveal his location following the meltdown of the Terra ecosystem in May.

Kwon, a native of South Korea, reportedly left Singapore for an unknown location in September, via Dubai, according to KBS. He is wanted in South Korea on charges of violating the capital markets act.

The KBS report notes that South Korea invalidated Kwon's passport after his purported arrival in Europe.

When reached for comment, Kwon told The Block that his current residence is "fully legal" and he has no plans to use his Korean passport.

He also defended himself against accusations made by prosecutors that he ordered price manipulation of Terra's UST stablecoin, which was supposed to be pegged to one US dollar.

“I think they mean we’ve traded UST for the purposes of stabling its price and the answer to that is yes — also discussed in multiple podcasts [and] public venues,” he said.

When asked if he was in Europe, he deferred to a previous tweet, saying that people have "no business knowing" his location.

He has repeatedly claimed that he is not in hiding and continues to be active on Twitter, even poking fun at those searching for him. On Thursday, he said he would throw a conference and "cops" from the world over would be welcome to attend.