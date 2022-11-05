Pre-production Solana phone to ship to developers in December

Pre-production versions of the Solana phone will be shipped to developers from Dec. 15, as the phone gears up for introduction in early 2023.

Around 3,500 developer-focused kits have been manufactured and are boxed up, according to an update at Breakpoint, Lisbon. The last hurdle is the release software that’s going through final testing.

The phones will let developers in the Solana ecosystem test decentralized applications for the Solana dApp store. They will also let developers try out the Solana Mobile Stack and the Seed Vault, the way the phone stores private keys.

The developer kits will be sent out first to holders of the Saga Pass, a membership NFT given to early adopters of the phone. There’s been one mint of these NFTs and another will be coming soon.

The Solana phone, called Saga, is an Android phone featuring a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip, 12 gigabytes of RAM and an OLED display. It will go on sale for $1,000 in Q1 2023.