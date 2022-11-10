Binance CEO says El Salvador told him it doesn't have funds stuck on FTX

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said he spoke with El Salvador's president Nayib Bukele, who denied that the Central American country had any funds on FTX's exchange.

"Man, the amount of misinformation is insane," Zhao said. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'We don’t have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'"

Zhao wrote the tweet in an apparent attempt to clarify comments from Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz during a CNBC interview in which he questioned whether or not the country had exposure to FTX. Bukele has not made any comments about the troubled exchange on social media as of press time.

El Salvador has purchased 2,381 bitcoins since it made the cryptocurrency legal tender in 2021. Unofficial estimates show the portfolio would have unrealized losses of more than 60% based on current asset prices.