Making the Cosmos Hub more relevant with Cosmos Co-founder Ethan Buchman

Episode 111 of Season 4 of The Scoop was recorded live with The Block's Frank Chaparro and Cosmos Co-Founder and CEO of Informal Systems Ethan Buchman.

Cosmos contributors recently released a new whitepaper that proposes major upgrades to the Cosmos Hub, the central blockchain of the Cosmos ecosystem.

A community vote to determine whether or not the proposed changes are integrated into the Hub concludes on Monday, Nov. 14th.

In this episode of The Scoop, Cosmos Co-Founder and Interchain Foundation President Ethan Buchman explains what will change if Atom 2.0 passes, as well as how these changes fit into his overall vision for how Cosmos’s app-chain architecture will continue to evolve.

According to Buchman, key to Atom 2.0 is the introduction of a security model which will allow new application-specific blockchains to bootstrap security by utilizing the Cosmos Hub’s existing validator set:

“The kind of change that's coming to the Hub specifically will allow new application-specific blockchains to launch that use the same validator set as the Cosmos Hub and use the same stake that already exists on the Cosmos Hub.”

Not only will the proposed changes to Cosmos Hub make it easier and more secure for projects to launch their own chains, but Buchman anticipates it will increase the amount of development activity on the Hub itself:

“This for the first time, opens the door to a sort of more active development environment and development velocity in and around the Cosmos Hub, whereas in the past, the Cosmos Hub was very slow to evolve.”

During this episode, Chaparro and Buchman also discuss:

Why blockchain security is more than just an economic consideration.

The sovereignty of the individual versus sovereign communities.

How we can design more sustainable systems.

