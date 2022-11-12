Jump Crypto says it remains 'well capitalized' following FTX downfall

Jump Trading’s cryptocurrency arm said it remains "well capitalized" after FTX and Alameda Research filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection earlier this week.

On Saturday afternoon, Jump Crypto tweeted, "We, like all of you, were shocked by the events that unfolded over the past week. Jump's exposure to FTX was managed in accordance with our risk framework and we remain well capitalized.”



Jump Trading operates one of the largest high-frequency trading operations in the world; its crypto arm Jump Crypto focuses on infrastructure and crypto venture investments.

"This is a massive blow to the industry, but we continue to believe in this space and work alongside others building towards its future," Jump said in a follow-up tweet. Its total exposure, potential losses and capitalization amount remain unknown.