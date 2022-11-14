Buterin may have sold nearly $4 million in ether after FTX bankruptcy filing

A wallet known to be associated with Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin sold 3,000 ether early Saturday, less than 24 hours after crypto exchange FTX filed for bankruptcy protection, according to Etherscan.

The ether was sold in three separate transactions on Uniswap at a price of $1,254.95, which would value the total outflow at about $3.8 million. The price of ether has declined 21% over the past week amid a broad selloff triggered by the FTX unraveling and is currently trading at $1,249.43, according to CoinGecko.



Buterin, who made his first direct comments on FTX's collapse late Friday, accused former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried of "virtue signaling."



"SBF the public figure deserves what it's getting and it's even healthy to have a good dunking session to reaffirm important community values," he wrote on Twitter late Saturday. "Sam the human being deserves love, and I hope he has friends and family that can give it to him."