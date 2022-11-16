Tencent international gaming revenue increases while domestic earnings fall

Tencent, the world's largest gaming company, saw a 3% increase in its international gaming revenue to $1.65 billion in the third quarter as domestic Chinese revenue dropped 7% following two years of tech industry crackdowns.

Regulations introduced last year limiting minors’ access to games have hit demand within the country. Time spent playing games by minors decreased 92% year-on-year and they accounted for just 0.7% of time spent playing overall in July, Tencent reported, according to the company's third quarter earnings report.

The number of adult Daily Active Users (DAUs) increased by a double-digit year-on-year growth rate, while total time spent Tencent's PC and mobile games increased by a single-digit percentage year-on-year.

Chinese companies across the board have been hit hard as the local economy struggles under the weight of ongoing Covid-19 restrictions. Entry and exit from the country remains restricted, while ongoing lockdowns in major cities have led to rare protests from fed-up citizens.

Investments abroad

As its ability to produce games for a domestic market weakens — only one game has been approved by censors since they started handing out licenses again in April — Tencent is focusing on investing in gaming firms abroad.

Two months ago, it doubled its stake in French video game company Ubisoft. It’s also developing a new mobile game with Japanese studio Capcom Co for the latter’s Monster Hunter franchise.

Across the entire business, the Chinese tech giant posted a drop in revenue for the second quarter in a row, falling 2% to just below $20 billion from a year earlier.