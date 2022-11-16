TSM drops FTX logos, halts $210 million sponsorship deal

What was at one time the largest deal in the esports industry has been dashed as TSM will pull the plug on a partnership with FTX, the gaming and entertainment platform announced.

The partnership will be suspended “effective immediately,” which means “FTX branding will no longer appear on any of our org, team and player social media profiles, and will also be removed from our player jerseys,” TSM said on Twitter, ending a $210 million deal that required FTX to make $21 million in annual payments over 10 years.

A number of partnerships fell through directly following FTX’s abrupt collapse and subsequent move to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection.

The exchange’s name is set to be removed from the FTX Arena after Miami-Dade county and Miami Heat announced that they would terminate the partnership and secure new naming rights for the sports and entertainment center.

Visa has also opted to cancel a crypto debit card deal with FTX on the heels of an October announcement that the service would launch in over 40 countries.