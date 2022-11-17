Uniswap website goes dark for some users after Cloudflare routing problem

Uniswap, the biggest decentralized exchange (DEX) for crypto, is suffering an outage affecting some users caused by a routing problem at internet infrastructure firm Cloudflare.

The Uniswap website currently loads as a blank page when opened by some users — while others appear unaffected. Users have reported that the issue has been ongoing for more than four hours as of the time of publishing. The project’s official Discord addressed the issue, blaming Cloudflare, a tool that enables secure connections on the internet.

In a Reddit post, the Uniswap team advised users to connect to the protocol via its IPFS link. IPFS stands for interplanetary file system and is a decentralized file storage protocol that powers connections on peer-to-peer networks.

The problem does not yet seem to have a negative impact on the protocol's trading volume. Data from Uniswap shows 24-hour trading volume is up 14%, with $269 million in trades completed today.

Other DEXes and DEX aggregators do not seem to be affected by the same issue. Platforms like SushiSwap, Kyber and 1inch have their front-end websites operating normally as of the time of publishing.

Uniswap is not the first crypto protocol to suffer issues with its front end due to a Cloudflare outage. A similar problem affected many centralized exchanges — including FTX, Bitfinex and OKX — earlier this year. Coinbase and CoinMarketCap were also hit by the same issue in July 2019.