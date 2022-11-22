Bitpanda secures German crypto license

Bitpanda has received a crypto trading and custody license from Germany’s Federal Financial Supervisory Authority, known as BaFin.

The Austrian fintech company will now be able to legally offer German citizens crypto custody and proprietary trading for crypto assets, maintain an order book and directly market crypto services.

Bitpanda has already secured licenses across Europe — including Austria, France, Italy, Spain, the U.K., the Czech Republic and Sweden. Receiving a BaFin license “strengthens our position as a pioneer in terms of regulation in Europe,” Eric Demuth, CEO and co-founder of Bitpanda, said in a statement.

Last month, Bitpanda launched a partnership with the German neobank N26 to offer trading tools.