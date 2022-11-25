Dogecoin leads gains, bitcoin and ether dip as stock trading resumes on Wall Street

Altcoins and memecoins led gains, while major cryptocurrencies dipped slightly.

Bitcoin fell 0.2% from yesterday, trading at $16,492 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern, according to CoinGecko. Ether was changing hands for $1,192, dipping 0.3%.

Several altcoins were trading higher today, with DOGE and XRP tacking on gains of 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively. Elsewhere, SHIB added 2%, and SOL was up 0.6%.

Grayscale's GBTC product continues to lift off its lows from earlier in the week. GBTC is currently trading at a discount to NAV of -39%. The firm's flagship product was trading at -45% on Monday.

Grayscale's ether product, ETHE, is currently trading at a discount of -40%.

Half-day on Wall Street

Markets are open on Wall Street today, with trading wrapping up at 1 p.m. Eastern.

Block was trading up marginally in pre-market trading. Shares in Jack Dorsey's firm were trading at $64.19, up 0.4%.

Silvergate shares rose over 2%, trading around $29 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.

MicroStrategy and Coinbase were muted in pre-market trading.