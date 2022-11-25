Dogecoin leads gains, bitcoin and ether dip as stock trading resumes on Wall Street

Altcoins and memecoins led gains, while major cryptocurrencies dipped slightly.
Bitcoin fell 0.2% from yesterday, trading at $16,492 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern, according to CoinGecko. Ether was changing hands for $1,192, dipping 0.3%.
Several altcoins were trading higher today, with DOGE and XRP tacking on gains of 7.8% and 7.4%, respectively. Elsewhere, SHIB added 2%, and SOL was up 0.6%.
Grayscale's GBTC product continues to lift off its lows from earlier in the week. GBTC is currently trading at a discount to NAV of -39%. The firm's flagship product was trading at -45% on Monday.
Grayscale's ether product, ETHE, is currently trading at a discount of -40%.
Half-day on Wall Street
Markets are open on Wall Street today, with trading wrapping up at 1 p.m. Eastern.
Block was trading up marginally in pre-market trading. Shares in Jack Dorsey's firm were trading at $64.19, up 0.4%.
Silvergate shares rose over 2%, trading around $29 at 8:00 a.m. Eastern.
MicroStrategy and Coinbase were muted in pre-market trading.
© 2022 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights Reserved. This article is provided for informational purposes only. It is not offered or intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, financial, or other advice.