Coinsquare confirms data breach, says customer assets 'not at risk': CoinDesk

Canadian crypto firm, Coinsquare, shed more light on a “data incident” in an email the exchange sent to customers on Friday, according to a CoinDesk report.

The incident initially occurred on Nov. 19, prompting Coinsquare to undergo “an unscheduled maintenance period” to deal with the issue, Coinsquare said via Twitter, adding that no client funds were at risk.

The email sent days later revealed that, although no passwords were exposed, breached data include “customer names, email addresses, residential addresses, phone numbers, dates of birth, device IDs, public wallet addresses, transaction history, and account balances,” according to CoinDesk.

Coinsquare services were restored Friday across mobile and desktop platforms. A bug persists with the visibility of prior transaction history on the application, which engineers are working to fix, according to a status update from the exchange.

Coinsquare did not immediately respond to The Block’s request for comment.