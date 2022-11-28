Coinbase strengthens European arm with new hires: Bloomberg

Crypto exchange Coinbase is reinforcing its European senior positions with a series of new hires and promotions, Bloomberg reports.

Crypto.com’s former general manager has come on board as country director for Ireland. The new director of controls in Germany is Michael Schroeder, leaving behind his position at smaller crypto exchange Bittrex as chief compliance and risk officer. In the UK, Elke Karskens is moving from senior director of marketing to regional director.

The new hires come after, one week ago, Coinbase shares hit an all-time low. Earlier in November, Coinbase said that the company was laying off more than 60 employees. The exchange’s chief product officer, Surojit Chatterjee, will also be stepping down effectively at the end of the month following reorganization.