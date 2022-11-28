Bitcoin mining stock report: Monday, November 28

Most bitcoin mining stocks tracked by The Block traded lower on Monday, continuing a longer-term trend.
Bitcoin was trading at around $16,200 by market close, according to data from TradingView.
TeraWulf's stock fell 11.35%, after the company announced operational updates about cost-reducing initiatives. Mawson Infrastructure Group also fell 9.03%, followed by Bitfarms (-8.14%), Iris Energy (-8.11%).
Here's how crypto mining companies performed on Monday, Nov. 28:
