Court authorizes issuance of subpoenas to 3AC co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies

A federal judge has authorized the issuance of subpoenas to Three Arrows Capital co-founders Su Zhu and Kyle Davies.

The gives liquidators the ability to force the collapsed hedge fund's former leadership to turn over any "recorded information, including books, documents, records, and papers" relating to Three Arrows Capital's property or finances — including seed phrases and private keys — within 14 days.

The order also names Mark Dubois, Cheuk Yao Pau and Kelly Chen — Davies' wife — "discovery targets." Tai Ping Shan Limited, DeFiance Capital and Starry Night Capital are also labeled as such.

Three Arrows Capital filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy on July 1, in the wake of the collapse of the cryptocurrency luna and it's associated algorithmic stablecoin UST.

Zhu and Davies went quite for some time after the collapse of Three Arrows Capital, with their exact whereabouts long unknown. However, both have resurfaced on social media following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX and its associated trading firm Alameda Research. It is currently believed that Zhu and Davies are located in Dubai and Bali, respectively.