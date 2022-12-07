Bitcoin miner Marathon explores Compute North bid: Bloomberg

Marathon Digital Holdings Inc. has hired advisers to help navigate a potential bid for its partner Compute North, a troubled crypto miner currently going through bankruptcy, according to Bloomberg.
Marathon CEO Fred Thiel told Bloomberg his company had hired Guggenheim Partners and law firm Weil Gotshal & Manges to advise on both its exposure to Compute’s bankruptcy and a potential bid for the bankrupt data center.
Marathon utilizes an “asset-light strategy,” which requires it to use third-party companies that possess the machinery and infrastructure to mine cryptocurrency, Bloomberg said.
The Las Vegas-based miner recorded a loss for the third quarter thanks in part to an impairment charge of $39 million linked to Compute North’s bankruptcy, the report also said.
