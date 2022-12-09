The European Parliament’s crypto ally arrested following corruption allegations

Eva Kaili, a vice president of the European Parliament and a crypto enthusiast, was arrested by Belgian police in connection with a suspected corruption scheme involving Qatar, AFP reported.

The Greek policymaker has been suspended from the Socialists and Democrats parliamentary group as well as the Greek national party PASOK until further notice. Kaili was among four suspects arrested.

Kaili was expected to lead the European Parliament’s report on NFTs and contributed to the DLT Pilot Regime project, launching in March. She has played a major role in shaping policy on crypto assets and blockchain since 2018.

Eva Kaili’s office did not comment at the time of publication.