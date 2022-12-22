Information Aggregation Platform Web3.com Launches Web3ite Pass, Enabling Web3 Profile Creation

Web3.com, a Web3 information aggregation platform, announced that its inaugural product, Web3ite Pass, will be launched on December 26th. Web3ite Pass is a certificate NFT that allows users to own and edit a customizable profile page under the same name. It functions as a Web3 name card, an identity symbol, helping both individuals and projects access information, build brands and enhance connections in the Web3 space.

"Currently, DNS functions as the building blocks of the traditional internet and receives wide consensus and recognition, and we believe that Web3 cannot and should not leave this consensus behind. Therefore, Web3ite Pass aims to incorporate the consensus of DNS in the off-chain world into Web3 and create new values based on Web3 characteristics," according to the Web3.com team.

Web3ite Pass is an ecosystem credential launched by Web3.com to connect the Web2 and Web3 worlds. Each Web3ite Pass is an ERC721 NFT and corresponds to a unique "web3.com" domain name. Users who choose a name and mint a Web3ite Pass enjoy the following benefits:

A showcase profile page

Web3ite Pass owners can create and edit a display page with the same name, e.g. an "abc" Pass holder can own and manage the "abc.web3.com" page. This showcase page displays content such as name, introduction, socials, content links and other multi-dimensional on-chain and off-chain information. With the domain name Web3.com being the natural focal point of the Web3 community, Web3.com profiles intend to aggregate all information from both personal and organization that are exploring the Web3 world. It also provides spaces for displaying specific thematic content.

On-chain domains as identity symbols

With the help of some on-chain infrastructure (such as ENS), Web3.com bridges DNS to the blockchain world. On the Ethereum mainnet, Web3.com will be registered with the ENS protocol, allowing Pass owners to use their web3.com domains as their on-chain identities in ENS-enabled Apps. For example, by entering "yourname.web3.com", the transfer will be made to the correspondent wallet associated with the Pass. Apart from Ethereum, Web3.com plans to explore deployment with other blockchains with the aim of integrating data from multiple chains into the same Web3.com profile, making Web3.com profiles a one-stop shop for identity building for both individual and organization users.

The purpose of Web3.com is to create a product that utilizes everything about Web3 and creates support for all the projects and users in the blockchain world. After Web3ite Pass, it intends to launch a content integration tool called Web3 Space, a high-quality navigation and display space based on created Web3.com showcase page content and Dweb.

Projects and organizations are an integral part of the Web3 industry, however, a platform that systematically displays projects and organizations is still missing on the market. Based on the Web3ite Pass profile content and data collected across the internet, Web3 Space builds easy-to-use, credible project and organization exploration pages through navigation and search modules, allowing users to get real and reliable project information, and at the same time, helping user-owned profiles gain exposure and traffic. Web3 Space is also exploring the discovery of Dwebs and creating a navigation system consisting of both project information and their decentralized content.

Web3.com domains will be released gradually according to its schedule. Individual users can participate in various whitelist activities in the Web3.com community to get early access to Web3.com domains. Projects and brands can submit requests to reserve domain names via https://forms.gle/NZstRjxUfFGhKSbC9. Users with reserved names can mint their Web3ite Pass after December 26th and other users can also try out the product on testnet.web3.com.

Follow Web3.com Twitter and Discord to get the latest news. You can also send an email to [email protected].

About web3.com

Web3.com is a Web3 information aggregation service, dedicated to guiding and serving new and experienced users in the vastness of Web3 while synthesizing and displaying all kinds of information available on- and off-chain. Through Web3.com, anyone and anything in the Web3 world can interconnect and explore the gigantic network that goes along the Web3 paradigm and spirit.

This post is commissioned by L2Labs and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.