Bitcoin, crypto prices little changed as Coinbase, Block trade higher pre-market

Crypto prices were little changed over the past day while Coinbase and Block shares traded higher in pre-market hours.

Bitcoin was trading at around $16,800 at 9 a.m. EST, up 0.2% over the past 24 hours, according to TradingView data. The 24-hour trading volume was down 20%, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ether was relatively flat over the past day, adding just 0.1%. Binance's BNB dipped 0.4%, and Ripple's XRP dropped 0.6%, as did Polygon's MATIC. Dogecoin continued to sell off, dropping 1.3%.

Crypto stocks

U.S. stock indices futures rose, the S&P 500 gained 0.8%, and the Nasdaq 100 tacked on 0.6%.

Coinbase was up about 1.2% by 8:40 a.m. in pre-market trading, while shares of Block added 1.4%, according to Nasdaq data. MicroStrategy and Silvergate shares were muted in pre-market trading.

The Grayscale GBTC fund discount to net asset value (NAV) widened to 47.5% from 46%, according to The Block's data.

The discount had narrowed on Monday as the fund explores returning 20% of capital to shareholders.