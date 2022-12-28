Bankman-Fried arraignment in New York set for next week

Disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried will be arraigned by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York next week.

Court documents set Bankman-Fried's arraignment on Jan. 3. Bankman-Fried faces two charges of wire fraud and six counts of conspiracy.

Associates of Bankman-Fried, Caroline Ellison and Gary Wang, are already cooperating with prosecutors on their roles in misleading investors about the nature of the relationship between FTX and linked trading firm Alameda Research. Those pleas likely provided the court with information about Bankman-Fried's activities.

Bankman-Fried also faces civil cases from federal regulators, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, and the Securities and Exchange Commission.