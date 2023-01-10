SEC also investigating Mango exploiter Eisenberg: CFTC Commissioner

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission is also investigating self-confessed Mango Markets exploiter Avraham Eisenberg over his role in extracting $110 million from the decentralized protocol.

Kristin Johnson, a Commodity Futures Trading Commission commissioner, noted the SEC's parallel investigation in a statement published Monday. The CFTC filed its charges against Eisenberg, alleging manipulation of the decentralized swaps markets.

A spokesperson for the SEC did not immediately respond to an email sent out of hours seeking comment.

Eisenberg is currently in custody after the Department of Justice filed criminal charges against him last month. He admitted on Twitter to being responsible for draining most of Mango Markets' capital, arguing that his trading strategy was legal and used the protocol as designed.

Investigators allege he illegally manipulated the price of Mango's own token, MNGO, to make substantial illicit profits.