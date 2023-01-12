Tinder's chief product officer joins web3 gaming studio N3twork

Tinder's former chief product officer Josh Sell has swiped right on web3 gaming, with a new job as N3twork Studios' chief operating officer.

N3twork, which was spun off last year to create a blockchain-focused gaming business, is known for its mobile RPG Legendary: Game of Heroes.

It also has two new RPGs — Legendary: Heroes Unchained and Triumph — in development. While shepherding these, Sell will support N3twork's President Matt Richetti in running the studio’s day-to-day operations, according to a company release.

"The folks I met with prior to joining were all intrinsically motivated by consumer experience. Their views lined up perfectly with my own around how web3 can drive genuine and sustained player benefit," said Sell in a statement.

The studio has also attracted developers from from EA, Kabam, Zynga, Glu and Disney.

N3twork Series A

In May last year, N3twork completed a $46 million Series A fundraise led by Griffin Gaming Partners, alongside Kleiner Perkins, Galaxy Interactive, Floodgate, LLL Capital, N3twork Inc. (the parent company of N3twork Studios) and others.

Tinder's parent company Match pulled back from web3-related activities following disappointing second-quarter earnings last year and the departure of its CEO Renate Nyborg. New CEO Bernard Kim said it would also mothball plans to release an in-app digital currency called Tinder Coins.