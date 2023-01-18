Bored Ape Yacht Club's experimental mint for Sewer Pass attracted more than $1.3 million worth of ETH in trading volume just one hour after the mint began.



The floor price for the new NFT project sits at 1.475 ETH ($2,272), and comes one day after it was delayed for a day.

Every Bored Ape or Mutant Ape Yacht Club holder can mint a Sewer Pass between today and Feb. 8. Holding a Sewer Pass NFT lets users access an experimental mint called Dookey Dash, a skill-based game in which players can collect items worth differing points. Those with the highest score from Dookey Dash will get a key to be used later on in the Bored Ape Yacht Club roadmap, while all other Sewer Pass holders can get access to an event called "The Summoning."

In all, Dookey Dash is how Bored Ape creators, Yuga Labs, is attempting to gamify the NFT minting process, The Block previously reported.