2023: The year of Stablecoins?

Latin America consistently leads the adoption charts for not only crypto, but also stablecoins, viewing it as a more stable currency offering than their local currencies. According to Mastercard’s New Payments Index 2022, 33% of consumers in South America have used stablecoins for everyday purchases.

At Ledn, we limit the assets we support to Bitcoin and USDC. As we see the adoption of stablecoins grow globally, interest in our USDC products & services grow with it. And along with that growth comes the challenge to continue to evolve our suite to make USDC more accessible and productive for our clients.

We believe that you should be able to do more with your digital assets. Ledn’s USDC Savings accounts, allows our Latin American clients to earn monthly interest on their USDC. Ledn Trade allows clients to adjust their holdings between BTC and USDC as they see fit, all without trading fees. The future of our stablecoin-supported offering is bright. We are working on expanding our product portfolio to give our clients more choice over how they earn yield on their USDC Savings.

Mauricio Di Bartolomeo is the Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer of Ledn Inc. He is the author of The Bitcoin Economic Calendar, a weekly market insights newsletter. Check out https://blog.ledn.io/en to subscribe.

This post is commissioned by Ledn and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.