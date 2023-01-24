Crypto exchange giant Kraken has hired C.J. Rinaldi as its chief compliance officer.

Rinaldi joins Kraken after working at the crypto services firm Blockchain.com as its chief compliance officer from October 2021 until December 2022. Rinaldi helped mitigate Blockchain.com's risk and expand its global compliance framework. Before Blockchain.com, Rinaldi worked at Deutsche Bank as chief compliance officer, and prior to that as senior counsel in the Enforcement Division of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Jesse Powell, Kraken's CEO of over 11 years, stepped down on Sept. 21, 2022, and the firm's COO David Ripley assumed the CEO role. Kraken laid off 30% of its workforce on Nov. 30, 2022 to help "weather the crypto storm," joining Bitso, Gemini, Immutable and a myriad of other crypto firms to downsize their workforce amid depressed market conditions last year, The Block previously reported.

Kraken saw $13.8 billion in monthly crypto exchange volume in December, comprising 2.95% of all crypto exchange volume for the month, according to The Block's Data Dashboard.