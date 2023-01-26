Post-apocalyptic survival game Resurgence joins ImmutableX

Emergent Games’ upcoming post-apocalyptic survival MMORPG Resurgence will launch on ImmutableX.

Resurgence is the first project from Emergent Games. In a Medium post earlier this week, the company said it was planning to release a gameplay demo later in the year. MMORPG refers to an acronym for "massively multiplayer online role-playing games," which is a type of video game that combines elements of role-playing games (RPGs) with many players.

The latest edition to ImmutableX comes following Tiny Colony’s announcement last week that it would join the chain from Solana.

An open-world crafting survival game, Resurgence is set 1,000 years after a global ecological disaster. Players are tasked with becoming Earth's new colonists on a radically altered planet to forge a new utopia.

To establish settlements, players must utilize the resources around them to develop skills in survival, crafting, collaboration, trade, weaponry, and technology. They will also need to protect their valuable resources from raiding factions, predators, and other threats.

Emergent Games is chaired by Simon Rutter, the former EVP of Sony PlayStation, while CCO Russ Harding spent nearly a decade as the games director for Sony Interactive Entertainment Europe. Its team of over 60 developers and executives include those who have worked on titles such as FIFA, NBA Online, The Sims, Need for Speed, Gran Turismo and Lord of the Rings.