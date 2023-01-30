Pfizer Ventures backs decentralized science startup in $4.1 million round

This is Pfizer's first time joining a DAO, said VitaDAO's so-called dealflow steward Laurence Ion in an interview with The Block. He said that the firm, which holds vita governance tokens through a special purpose vehicle, has even taken part in governance proposals. News of the funding round follows Pfizer's previously-announced commitment of $500,000 to VitaDAO.

VitaDAO is part of a nascent movement known as decentralized science (DeSci). In place of the current science ecosystem that relies on centralized bodies of research and funding, DeSci aims to source funding for research through crowdfunding and to decentralize ownership.

"DeSci is just a way to bottom-up design better science without all the centralization and bogged-down control of governments and big institutions," Ion explained.

Crowdfunded science