Stronghold Digital Mining files amendment to share sale prospectus

Stronghold Digital Mining filed an amendment to a prospectus to sell up to 10 million Class A shares.
The offering consists of 2.27 million shares of Class A common stock that have been issued to the selling stockholder, 2.73 million shares of Class A common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of pre-funded warrants acquired by the selling stockholder and 5 million shares of Class A common stock that are issuable upon the exercise of warrants acquired by the selling stockholder.
On Jan. 3, Stronghold reached an agreement with noteholders to convert $17.9 million of debt into equity as the miner has been trying to improve cash flow. It also ended a hosting deal with Northern Data and eliminated $67.4 million in debt with NYDIG.
"This is necessary to preserve cash, reduce our financial obligations and better position the company to survive a potentially prolonged crypto market downturn," Greg Beard, co-chairman and chief executive officer said at the time.
Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that the filing was an amendment to a prospectus.
