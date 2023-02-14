Armistice Capital reports 9.9% stake in miner Stronghold Digital

Hedge fund Armistice Capital took a 9.9% beneficial ownership stake in bitcoin miner Stronghold Digital Mining, according to a filing.
The fund had an existing stake in the company, but it's unclear how big it was prior to today's filing.
Stronghold Digital last week restructured its $54.9 million loan with WhiteHawk Finance and signed a two-year hosting deal with Foundry. It was able to push back any mandatory principal amortization payments (totaling $29 million) until July 2024, it said in a statement.
