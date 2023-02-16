The State of Digital Assets Data and Infrastructure: 2023 Edition Sponsored by Amberdata

The Block Research’s Digital Asset Data and Infrastructure report analyzes two pillars of the emerging digital asset economy – data and infrastructure – to shed light on how firms are making the increasingly intricate digital asset economy navigable. It answers the two following questions: (i) How do data providers help industry participants extract value from a seemingly endless deluge of digital asset data?, and (ii) How do infrastructure providers make operating blockchain networks and accessing the applications built on top of them feasible for everyday users?

The report builds on The Block Research’s 2021 Data and Infrastructure Report and is structured in four parts:

Part 1 provides an overview of the different components of digital asset data and infrastructure. It segments their respective landscapes into several subcategories and highlights key considerations and developments relevant to firms and customers operating therein.

Part 2 outlines the landscape of firms focused on providing digital asset data. It identifies the different classes of data that providers specialize in and compares the products and services of leading firms.

Part 3 sheds light on the landscape of firms that operate core blockchain infrastructure. It identifies which components of the “web3 stack” they power and compares the products and services of leading firms.

Part 4 provides closing thoughts.