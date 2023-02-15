Robinhood cryptocurrency trading volume jumps 95% in January

Robinhood reported cryptocurrency trading volumes up 95% in January to $3.7 billion from the previous month.

Notional Trading Volumes — which are the primary driver of transaction revenues — were higher in January for equities, options and crypto from December 2022. Equities were $46 billion, up 19% and option contracts were 82.9 million, up 10%, the company said in a statement.

Monthly Active Users (MAU) at the end of January were 12 million, up 600,000 from December. Assets under custody (AUC) at the end of January were $74.7 billion, up 20% from the end of December.

Shares were up nearly 6% at the close.