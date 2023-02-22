Asiff Hirji steps in as MoonPay president and COO amid top-level reshuffle

Asiff Hirji, the former president and COO of crypto exchange Coinbase, is joining the ranks of top execs at MoonPay as its president and COO, a spokesperson told The Block.

Hirji left Coinbase in 2019 after about a year and a half on the job. During his time there, he helped drive the firm's entrance into new markets, including Coinbase Custody. He was also, more recently, the president of blockchain-based lender Figure, which he left after three years in December 2022.

MoonPay had said in July last year that Hirji was set to join as advisor to Ivan Soto-Wright, the company's CEO. The company announced a slew of other executive hires at the same time.

It's unclear what role the company's current COO, Jim Esposito, who joined in July, will now take. Esposito did not respond to a request for comment. Akash Garg, also brought in in July as CTO, appears to have left the firm in January, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Earlier this month, MoonPay said it had hired in Lindsey Haswell from Blockchain.com as its first chief legal officer.