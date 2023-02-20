Fund manager Daniel Cheung suing over lost funds

Syncracy Capital Co-Founder Daniel Cheung has filed a lawsuit alleging he was scammed out of nearly one million dollars.



In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court of Central California's Western Division, Cheung alleges that Sean Full, a Los Angeles resident, took funds from him to invest in cryptocurrencies and decentralized finance projects, but then never returned the money. Cheung says he tried repeatedly to recoup his funds but was unable to.



Cheung claims that Full was meant to set up an investment portfolio and would allow Cheung to control the funds. And Cheung alleges that Full, without his consent, invested his money into an “unspecified, and presumably unregistered, ‘delta neutral yielding farming’ fund.”



The lawsuit also alleges that Cheung sent Full nearly one million dollars but his losses “likely” total more than $2.7 million.