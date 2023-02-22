Bitcoin, crypto prices sink for second day; Coinbase down as markets look to Fed minutes

Cryptocurrency and stocks dipped as the focus turned to the release of the U.S. Federal Reserve's January meeting minutes later today.

Bitcoin was trading at $23,700 by 11.20 a.m. EST, down 3.8% over the past day, according to TradingView data. Levels above $24,000 have been challenging to maintain. Bitcoin slipped below $24,000 at the tail end of last week before regaining the level Friday.

Ether was trading around $1,600, having slipped 3.7%. Binance's BNB fell 2.7%, Cardano's ADA dipped 3.6%, and Solana's SOL was down 6.5%.

Memecoins fell in tandem with altcoins. Dogecoin and shiba inu dropped by 3.2% and 4.3%, respectively.

Markets have contracted ahead of the Fed's latest meeting minutes as they take on extra significance given recent inflation and jobs data.

"Investors will focus on dissecting the Fed’s meeting minutes this afternoon, looking for any additional insights behind the Fed’s unanimous 25 basis point hike at the last FOMC meeting," GSR wrote in a market report.

Crypto Stocks

The Nasdaq 100 and the S&P 500 were up marginally by 11:20 a.m. EST.

Coinbase was down 2.2% to $60.75, according to Nasdaq data. The exchange delivered its fourth-quarter earnings last night, beating revenue estimates, which analysts attributed to interest income from USDC.

Crypto-friendly bank Silvergate slipped 3.5% to $15.75. The La Jolla-based bank was downgraded on Tuesday by Moody's amid increased regulatory scrutiny in the U.S. following the collapse of FTX.

MicroStrategy dropped 1.4% to $266, while Jack Dorsey's Block bucked the downtrend to add 1.3%.