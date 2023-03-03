Say Goodbye to High Trading Fees! MEXC Unveils New Way to Trading in Crypto with Industry-Lowest Rates

MEXC Global, a leading cryptocurrency exchange with 1500+ coins listed and a daily futures trading volume of over $3 billion, is excited to introduce its lowest trading fees event at the start of February 2023. Spot trades now have zero maker fees and 0.1% taker fees, while futures trades have zero maker fees and 0.03% taker fees.

According to bitcoin.com, the company celebrated momentous achievements with a 1200% annual growth rate, reaching over 10 million global users, and ranking first for Futures liquidity worldwide.

The announcements by MEXC come at a time when the crypto market is starting to experience an uptick in trading volume across several platforms after months of a bear market.

BTC Has Reached $25,000

Bitcoin has surpassed the $25,000 mark for the first time since August 2022. As Bitcoin closed in on the $25,000 mark, the entire crypto market saw an increase in trading volume as the total market capitalization surpassed the $1 trillion mark.

Bitcoin's 48.81% price hike since January of 2023 has sparked conjecture about its future trajectory as onlookers predict the start of a bullish trend. Apart from Bitcoin, other coins such as Solana, Ethereum, MX, and Polkadot have also seen a price hike over the same period.

Increased Trading Volume

Across several crypto exchanges and even among popular stablecoins such as USDC and TetherUSDT, there has been a spike in trading volume. USDT has led the way with a 24-hour trading volume of over $53 billion, with Bitcoin taking the second position at nearly $43 billion in daily trading volume.

Last month, Bitcoin experienced meteoric rises in trading volume, even hitting a 114% trading volume increase in just seven days. This increase in trading volume across the crypto space is a clear bullish indicator, and crypto traders are growing hopeful that the bear market has come to an end.

As the overall crypto market shows an uptick trend, MEXC announces the low-fee strategy is good news to fuel the recovery of the entire industry.

MEXC Announces its Lowest Trading Fees

As profits return to the market, MEXC's announcement will enhance the enthusiasm and confidence of traders around the world. MEXC now boasts some of the lowest transaction fees in the world.

"We are thrilled to offer MEXC users a convenient way to trade crypto at an incredibly low price. Our low-fee strategy will help boost the recovery of the crypto industry, and crypto traders could improve their trading frequency as they maximize the benefits of making money through cryptocurrency transactions," said Andrew Weiner, Vice President at MEXC.

About MEXC

MEXC is a leading cryptocurrency trading platform, providing one-stop cryptocurrency trading services for spot, ETF, futures, Staking, NFT Index, and more. MEXC currently serves more than 10 million users worldwide and embraces the philosophy of "Users first, MEXC's Changing for you". Visit the website and blog for more information, and follow MEXC Global and M-Ventures.

This post is commissioned by MEXC and does not serve as a testimonial or endorsement by The Block. This post is for informational purposes only and should not be relied upon as a basis for investment, tax, legal or other advice. You should conduct your own research and consult independent counsel and advisors on the matters discussed within this post. Past performance of any asset is not indicative of future results.