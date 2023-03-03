Arthur Hayes vows his family office Maelstrom will 'f--- some s--- up'

Arthur Hayes, a co-founder founder of the Bitmex exchange, said he's ready to “be more public” about his family office dubbed Maelstrom.

“You will see our head of investments, Akshat Vaidya at conferences globally,” Hayes said in a post on LinkedIn, adding, “let's fuck some shit up!"

Maelstrom invests “in cool shit with a focus on crypto and digital assets,” according to the family office’s website. The home page for the office features the slogan "we are entropy." The office didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before joining Maelstrom, Vaidya served for just over three years at BitMEX as an investment associate, manager, and later as vice president of corporate development and strategic finance, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Hayes, alongside investors FalconX, Commonwealth, OP Crypto, and ChapterOne, participated in a $2.1 million seed round for Elixir, a decentralized finance protocol and market maker, that was announced earlier this year.

Last May, Hayes was handed a sentence of six months in home detention for his role at BitMEX. He told the court he was “ready to turn the page.”

Update: Added details on Vaidya's previous employment.

Correction: Updated with the corrected amount in the seed round from Elixir.