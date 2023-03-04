Trustlessly purchasing an NFT on Flare using the token of a different blockchain.

Flare’s State Connector enables information, both from other blockchains and the internet to be used securely, scalably and trustlessly with EVM-based smart contracts on Flare chains. In this case, it has been used to prove that a transaction has been confirmed on a non-Flare chain and simultaneously verify the correct payment reference was included.

The Flare Time Series Oracle delivers highly decentralized price and data feeds to dapps on Flare, without relying on a centralized provider to bring the data on-chain. For the demonstration, it provides the live updating price of the NFT in the currency of the other chain.

As Flare is an EVM-based blockchain, everything that can be achieved on Ethereum and other EVM chains can also be performed on Flare. The NFTs minted in the demo are therefore standard ERC721 contracts written in Solidity and deployed on the network. The only changes required were the addition of methods to integrate with the FTSO and State Connector.

Hugo Philion, Flare CEO & Co-founder, said, “This demo highlights Flare’s ability to provide more types of secure, decentralized data on-chain to power new functionality and potential use cases for the industry. The NFT demo is one example of the web3 utility Flare can unlock for legacy tokens, enabling them to be used trustlessly in dapps on the network. We are excited to see what other applications engineers can develop, harnessing the capabilities of Flare’s native interoperability protocols.”

