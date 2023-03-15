Crypto markets seesaw amid Credit Suisse banking crisis, traditional markets tumble

Crypto markets slid alongside traditional markets as fears over a looming banking crisis.

After soaring past $26,000 on Tuesday and reaching a 10-month high, Bitcoin was trading at around $24,400 as of 5 pm EDT.

Ether was also down, priced at $1,650.

BTC/USD Chart by TradingView

Credit Suisse fell 14%, though shares were trading higher in after-hours after Switzerland’s central bank and financial regulator said they would provide a liquidity backstop if necessary, Bloomberg reported.

Credit Swiss Chart by TradingView

In traditional U.S. markets, the S&P 500 fell 0.7% while the Nasdaq 100 was little changed. Galaxy Digital was down 7% and MicroStrategy 0.8%, while Coinbase rose 2.9%.