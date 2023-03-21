A16z leads $40 million round for blockchain game set in Eve universe

Iceland-based CCP Games raised $40 million to build a new blockchain-based game set in the Eve Universe.

The seed round was led by a16z, with other participants including Makers Fund, Bitkraft, Kingsway Capital, Hashed and Nexon, the company said in a press release.

"Years before the first blockchain was created, the sci-fi space MMO EVE Online proved out many of the core principles that define web3 today," a16z said in a blog post.

While the AAA title will use smart-contract technology, its production will be separate from any of CCP's projects, including the original Eve Online, the company said.

The popular game is a virtual world where players interact in a digital economy and build their corporations.

"Since its inception, CCP Games’ vision has been to create virtual worlds more meaningful than real life," said CCP Games CEO Hilmar Veigar Pétursson."Now, with advancements made within blockchain, we can forge a new universe deeply imbued with our expertise in player agency and autonomy, empowering players to engage in new ways."